Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,570.0% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 123.07, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

