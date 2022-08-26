American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Holdings Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 44,492 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

