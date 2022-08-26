American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73.

