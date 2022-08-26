American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMH. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AMH opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after acquiring an additional 244,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $701,205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,012,000 after acquiring an additional 374,079 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

