American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its position in American States Water by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American States Water by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in American States Water by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American States Water Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of AWR opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.28. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.30%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

