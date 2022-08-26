American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,247 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Well were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Well by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 699,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 80,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMWL opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $49,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,147.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,136.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $49,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 509,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,147.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 595,885 shares of company stock worth $2,576,154. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

