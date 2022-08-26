Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Amkor Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 75.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 113,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.55. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

