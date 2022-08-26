Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Down 17.4%

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) fell 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 119,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 95,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Angkor Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,745.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33.

Get Angkor Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Angkor Resources news, insider Delayne Weeks acquired 323,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,801,080 shares in the company, valued at C$1,480,108. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 453,900 shares of company stock worth $45,872.

About Angkor Resources

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.