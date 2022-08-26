Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is O Dell Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,698 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apple by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 959,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

