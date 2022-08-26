Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 30,391.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $149,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.