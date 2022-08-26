Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.6% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

AAPL opened at $170.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

