Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.8% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 959,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386,473 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.18.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

