Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,631,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 77,514 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $459,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,610,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,874,837,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.35. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

