Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 75,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $640,060.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,675,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,482,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

