Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Oppenheimer

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.57.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $220.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.58. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

