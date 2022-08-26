Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $270.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.57.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $220.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.58. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

