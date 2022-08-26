Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $275.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $263.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.57.
Autodesk Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $220.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.58. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.