Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $275.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $263.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.57.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $220.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.58. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

