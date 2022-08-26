AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Trading Down 4%

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2,210.03 and last traded at $2,219.13. 1,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 138,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,310.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,061.62.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

