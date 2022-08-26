Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Avista were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avista by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Avista by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avista by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Avista by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

