Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading 7.7% Higher

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,485,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 618,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Azincourt Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$15.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

