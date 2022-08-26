Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.63) to €6.20 ($6.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

