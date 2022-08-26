Barclays Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $30.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.84.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

