Barclays Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $18.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JWN. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JWN opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

