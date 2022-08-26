BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BCE were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in BCE by 109.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

