Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BEAM. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

BEAM stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 277433.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

