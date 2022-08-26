Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stake Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $56,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,288,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,636,000 after acquiring an additional 233,574 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $12,138,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,867,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 183,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 152,134 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,844 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

