Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
