Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. 11 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

