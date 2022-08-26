B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BGS opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

