Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,553,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 270,164 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

