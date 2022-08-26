Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EAT stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 238,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.