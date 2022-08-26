Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.84.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $28.61 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 143.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,311,000 after buying an additional 1,319,424 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Brinker International by 250.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 1,514,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

