Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.84.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

