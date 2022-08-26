Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 73,464 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 864,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,955,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

