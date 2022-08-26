Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKL stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

