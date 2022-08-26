Brooktree Capital Management Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 124.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $137.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

