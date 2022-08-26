Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,249.00

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,249 ($39.26) and last traded at GBX 3,134 ($37.87), with a volume of 1070913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,053 ($36.89).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNZL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,879.44 ($34.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.57 billion and a PE ratio of 2,375.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,929.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,900.53.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

