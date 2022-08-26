Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.0% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 56,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.1% in the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its position in Microsoft by 284.6% during the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 2,838 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 391,642 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,747,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $278.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

