Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Down 15.3%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) fell 15.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.23. 11,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 606,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a market cap of $983.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,967,430.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,449 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,759 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth about $15,766,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,496,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,212,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

