Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,545 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $278.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

