Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cannae were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,411,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,483,000 after buying an additional 304,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cannae by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 143,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after buying an additional 61,370 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 901,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after buying an additional 229,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cannae by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 900,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,648,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cannae Stock Performance

CNNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

