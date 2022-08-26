CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,818,000 after purchasing an additional 306,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,469,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 673,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

CTRE opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.00 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

