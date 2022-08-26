Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Celsius by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,500 shares of company stock worth $26,796,940. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

CELH opened at $116.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.69 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $118.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

