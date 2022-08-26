CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.62

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 61710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

CEMIG Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

