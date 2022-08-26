Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Acquires 2,100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 284.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $6,965,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 11,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,858 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

MSFT opened at $278.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.37. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.