CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 49,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

CNP stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.