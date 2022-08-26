Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

CENTA opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.37 million. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

