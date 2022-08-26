Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $42.92. Approximately 8,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 201,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $663.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.68% and a net margin of 58.67%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

