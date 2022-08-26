Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading 16.7% Higher

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $42.92. 8,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 185,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.
The company has a market cap of $663.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38.
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
