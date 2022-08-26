Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading 16.7% Higher

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $42.92. 8,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 185,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $663.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 151.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.