Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $6,631,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Cerner Price Performance

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.