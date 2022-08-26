Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 5.5%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.53. 12,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,341,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $817.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 43.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,601,992.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

